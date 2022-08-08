Bihar Political Crisis News LIVE: A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decided to skip the Niti Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, political circles are buzzing with speculation that the NDA allies — Janata Dal (United) and the BJP may head for a split again. For the unversed, the Bihar CM has been giving cold shoulder to the BJP of late and the Sunday’s meeting was the fourth meet called by the Centre that the JD(U) chief skipped. Sources close to the matter said that the party (JD-U) is mulling forming an alliance with RJD, Congress and the Left Front to retain its hold on power in the state. Amid these reports, Nitish has called a meeting of all party MPs and MLAs in Patna today. Besides, another ally of the NDA, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has also called a meeting to discuss the current political scenario in Bihar, said reports. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Bihar political crisis.Also Read - Jagdeep Dhankar Wins Vice Presidential Election, Will Take Oath on Aug 11