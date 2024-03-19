Home

Lalu’s Daughter Rohini Acharya To Contest LS Polls? What Reports Say

Speculations are rife that Rohini Acharya, the second daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, is set to make her electoral debut from the Saran seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Image shared on X by @RohiniAcharya2

Rohini Acharya, the Singapore-based daughter of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who donated one of her kidneys to her save her ailing father’s life in the year 2022, is rumored to enter the political battleground and fight the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Speculations are rife that Rohini Acharya, Lalu’s second daughter, is set to make her electoral debut from the Saran Lok Sabha seat in the general elections. She will become the sixth member of her family to enter active politics after her father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, brothers Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, and sister Misa Bharti.

Rohini Acharya to fight Lok Sabha polls?

Reports claim that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers are clamoring for Rohini to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Saran constituency. In a social media post, Councillor Sunil Kumar Singh, a close-aide of the Yadavs, said the workers, supporters, and people from the constituency want Lalu’s daughter to contest elections from the Saran seat.

The post further fueled the speculations about Rohini’s possible political plunge.

Recently, Rohini shared the stage with her family and top INDIA bloc leaders during RJD’s during the Jan Aashirwad Rally earlier this month.

Yadav family and politics

The entire family of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, barring Rohini Acharya, are currently in active politics.

Lalu’s wife, Rabri Devi, a former Chief Minister of Bihar, is currently an RJD MLA; his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav was a minister in previous Mahagathbandhan dispensation which was toppled after CM Nitish Kumar’s volte face.

Lalu’s younger son and heir apparent, Tejashwi Yadav, was the deputy chief minister in the Nitish-led government. Tejashwi is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar legislative assembly.

His other daughter Misa Bharti is a Rajya Sabha MP.

Who is Rohini Acharya?

Rohini Acharya, 44, is a doctor by profession with an MBBS degree. She’s is married to Samresh Singh, a Singapore-based software engineer. Rohini married Samresh in 2002 and are parents to two children, both boys. The couple have lived in the US and Singapore over the past two decades

Acharya hogged headlines in 2022 when she donated one of her kidneys to to her ailing father in 2022. Her selfless act won many admirers and even garnered high-praise from rival BJP leaders, Giriraj Singh and Dr Nishikant Dubey.

Notably, rumors about her electoral debut were also flying around during the 2017 Bihar Assembly elections, however those did not come to fruition.

