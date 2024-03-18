Home

Lok Sabha Elections: Nitish Kumar To Begin Delhi Visit Today; Bihar Seat-Sharing Pact On Agenda

Nitish Kumar is scheduled to hold meetings with top BJP leaders and a seat-sharing pact in Bihar for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is likely to be announced before the JD (U) chief returns home.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar greet each other during the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of various development projects, in Aurangabad, Bihar earlier this month. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar begins his four-day visit to Delhi today, during which the Janata Dal (United) supremo is scheduled to hold talks with the saffron party’s leadership.

Nitish Kumar, who recently returned to the NDA after severing ties with the Mahagathbandhan and the INDIA bloc, will arrive in the national capital tonight for a four-day visit before returning to Patna on Thursday.

Kumar is scheduled to hold meetings with top BJP leaders and a seat-sharing pact in Bihar is likely to be announced before the JD (U) chief returns home.

Tejashwi in Delhi for INDIA bloc seat-sharing talks

Notably, Nitish’s former ally and deputy Tejashwi Yadav will also arrive in Delhi today to take part in seat-sharing talks with Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) INDIA bloc partners, the Congress, and the Left.

Addressing the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Manzil’– INDIA grouping’s mega rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said the need of the hour was to the protect the diversity and brotherhood in the nation and dismantle hateful ideologies which have plagued the country over the past decade.

The RJD leader heaped praises on Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress MP “tried to deliver a message which is quite significant in today’s days…To save India’s Constitution, brotherhood and to defeat hatred”.

‘Will deliver shock results in Bihar’

Tejashwi Yadav, the son and heir apparent of former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, also took potshots at Nitish Kumar, saying that the BJP “hijacked my uncle” in Bihar and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi can “guarantee” the JD(U) won’t make another U-turn in the near future.

Later, speaking to news agency ANI, Yadav expressed confidence that they will deliver “shocking” results in Bihar in the coming general elections.

“We are very confident and have made all arrangements for the Lok Sabha elections. This time, the election outcome in Bihar will shock everyone,” he said.

Lok Sabha elections in Bihar will be held in seven phases, beginning from Phase 1 on April 19 to Phase 7 on June 1, 2024. Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats, the fourth highest in the country after Uttar Pradesh (80), Maharashtra (48), and West Bengal (42).

(With inputs from agencies)

