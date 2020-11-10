Madhepura Constituency Result Live Updates: In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Madhepura Assembly Constituency (AC No 73) went to polls on November 7 and recorded 54.03% voter turnout. The counting of votes will begin at 8 Am and the clear picture of winners will be known by evening. Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes at All 55 Centres Across 38 Districts to Begin at 8 AM

The counting of votes began at 8 AM on Tuesday and the initial trends are expected to trickle down by 9 AM. The Madhepura seat is currently held by Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Chandra Shekhar. This seat has a total of 3,24,030 voters, of which 1,67,714 are male and the remaining 1,55,832 female.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, Chandra Shekhar had won Madhepura constituency seat with a margin of 20.5% securing 90974 votes against BJP candidate Vijay Kumar 'Bimal'.

In this Assembly election, Pappu Yadav is contesting from Madhepura assembly seat. It is considered as Pappu Yadav’s bastion. It has a sizeable population of Yadavs who make around 40 per cent.

While the RJD has reimposed its faith on Chandra Shekhar, the JD(U) has fielded Nikhil Mandal.