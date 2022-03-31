New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said those who consume alcohol are not “Hindustaani” or Indians but they are “Mahapaapi”. Speaking at the Bihar Assembly over Hooch tragedy, Nitish Kumar said the state government cannot be made responsible for providing relief to people who died consuming spurious liquor.Also Read - Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Over 40 Dead in Different Districts Since Diwali, Police Arrest 18 People

“People who drink alcohol are not Indians. Wo log Hindustani toh hain hi nahi, they are mahapaapi and Mahaayogya,” Nitish Kumar said.

Nitish Kumar said Mahatma Gandhi had also opposed consumption of liquor and those who go against such principles are “Mahapaapi and Mahaayogya”. He said it is “their fault” who consume liquor knowing it is “toxic”.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar imposed a liquor ban in April 2016 in the state through the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act. After the ban, a large number of people have been lodged in jails only for liquor consumption. The majority of the violators belong to economically weaker sections and the poor people. Even hearing for bail in simple cases is taking one year time in the courts.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana had said last year that the decisions like liquor ban of Bihar government in 2016 have put huge burden on courts. “There are three lakh cases pending in the courts. People are waiting for justice for a long time and now the excessive cases related to liquor violations put an additional burden on courts,” the CJI had said.