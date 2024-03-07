‘Major Poaching Attempt In NDA’: India Bloc Tries To Woo Chirag Paswan With 8 Seat Offer In Bihar, Says Report

Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The India bloc has reportedly offered eight major LS seats to Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). Bihar has 40 LS seats.

Patna: With Lok Sabha elections just weeks away, political parties are intensifying their efforts to win the polls. Bihar, which has 40 seats, holds major importance and can play a major role in forming the government, hence political parties here are in the news and major developments are also taking place everyday. In the latest political development, Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar has reportedly offered eight major LS seats to Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), India Today reported citing sources.

