Patna: In a major setback to Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party, 4 out of 5 MLAs, Shahnawaz, Mohammad, Anzar Naimi, Muhammad Izhar, Asfi, and Syed Ruknuddin have joined Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Patna on Wednesday.

With this, the RJD has become the single largest party in Bihar, overtaking the BJP, which currently has 76 MLAs. The Bharatiya Janata Party has 77 MLAs in the Bihar Assembly after the merger of 3 MLAs of Vikassheel Insaan Party(VIP) with it.

"Out of the five Bihar AIMIM MLAs, four have joined our party today. We welcome them. Now we are the largest party in the Bihar Legislative Assembly," said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna after four AIMIM MLAs joined the RJD on Wednesday.

Big blow to Owaisi

Apart from the state president of Asaduddin Owaisi’s party All India Majlis-e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), all the MLAs joined the RJD. As mentioned above, the names of these MLAs are Muhammad Izhar Asfi, Shahnabaz Alam, Ruknuddin Ahmed, and Anzar Naimi. This is no less than a big setback for Owaisi who is trying to strengthen the roots of the party across the country.