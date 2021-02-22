Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while talking to the media on deaths due to suspected poisonour liquore in Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and Kaimur said that despite a section of people involved in the mess, majority of people of the state are in favour of liquor ban. Also Read - Congress leader Tells Party Workers To Donate Liquor, Money To Revive Farmers' Protest | Video

Kumar has been facing criticism over deaths due to suspected poisonous liquor in Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and Kaimur.

"Incidents like Muzaffarpur and Gopalganj are happening in other states too despite strict ban on liquor due to liquor traders and mafias. People have to understand that consumption of liquor is injurious to health," he said.

“The liquor prohibition unit and Bihar Police are alert and are regularly updating us about the developments,” the CM said adding that we have also urged the people to become eyes and ears of the agencies, click photographs, make videos and inform them. “Strict action will be taken against the violators,” he added.

He told the reporters that the liquor prohibition law in the state is so stringent that if a government officer is found drunk we start the process of his dismissal.