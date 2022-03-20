West Champaran: One police personnel was killed and several others injured after an angry mob fired gunshots and set a police station on fire in Bettiah of Bihar’s West Champaran district on Saturday. The mob attacked the Balther Police Station on fire after a man died in police custody allegedly due to a bee sting.Also Read - Special Copy Of Marvel Comics #1 Fetches $2.4 Million At Auction

"Three police vehicles were torched by a mob; one police personnel lost his life in the incident. The incident took place after a man who was taken into police custody died due to a bee sting at the police station," Superintendent of Police, Bettiah, Upendra Nath Verma told media persons on Saturday. He said that cops brought him to the police station for playing loud music on Holi.

More details awaited.