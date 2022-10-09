Patna: The man-eater tiger in Bihar’s Champaran district was shot dead by the special task force on Saturday after it killed 10 and injured several others. The tiger identified as T-104 was killed hours after it had mauled a woman and her daughter in a village nearby. The tiger was killed with three bullets after a rigorous hunting operation involving 400 men.Also Read - Shoot At Sight Ordered Against Man-Eating Tiger In Bihar After It Kills 9

Earlier, Bihar Forest Authorities issued a shoot-at-sight order against a man-eater tiger in Valmiki Tiger Reserve in West Champaran district. A rescue team from Hyderabad and another from Patna were assigned this task. Orders for killing a tiger are issued as per procedure when it's established that the tiger is accustomed to living in human habitation.

The tiger was about 3.5 years old and has been killing people in the area since September 12.

Valmiki Tiger Reserve is the only national park in Bihar with a tiger population of 40.