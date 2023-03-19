Home

Man Forgets To Attend His Own Wedding Due To This Reason

The bride and her family kept waiting for him at the venue but he didn’t turn up.

Oh, he could not attend his own wedding!

There are certain moments in a person’s life that are very important to them. one such moment is marriage. A man is not only excited for the big day but also makes numerous preparations for it to become a memorable one for himself and his better half.

But then, there are some who cannot control their happiness and excitement and go overboard, like this man from Sultanganj village of Bhagalpur, Bihar where a man consumed so much alcohol to celebrate his wedding that he forgot to attend it.

The bride and her family kept waiting for him at the venue but he didn’t turn up. When the groom gained consciousness, he rushed to the bride’s house, but the bride refused to get married. She said that she cannot spend her life with a man who doesn’t understand his responsibilities. Her family also demanded that the groom’s family pay them the money spent on the wedding arrangements.

There were some ugly scenes when the bride’s family held some of the groom’s relatives hostage. As a result, the police had to be called who arrived at the scene and managed to bring the situation under control.

