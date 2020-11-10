New Delhi: The counting of votes for Maner constituency in Bihar’s Patna district that went to polls on November 3, will begin at 8 am today. Early trends are likely to emerge by 9 am and the final result is expected by evening. Also Read - Kaimur District Constituencies Result LIVE: Counting of votes for 4 assembly seats begins

Maner has been a stronghold of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the party has held the seat for the last 15 years.

In 2015 Bihar assembly polls, RJD candidate Bhai Virendra won Maner seat by defeating BJP candidate Shrikant Nirala by a margin of 22,828 votes.

While the ruling NDA is making a bid to return to power under CM Nitish Kumar, the exit polls have predicted victory for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the RJD scion Tejashwi Yadav.