Begusarai: In Bihar’s Begusarai district two bike-borne assailants went on a rampage firing indiscriminately at people in crowded areas, killing one person and critically injuring 11 others. The gunmen are yet to be identified, but people are calling them “psycho killers”. According to police, around 5 pm, the gunmen arrived on a motorcycle at Malhipur Chowk in Begusarai town and opened fire targetting shops in the busy area. Unable to grasp what had happened, panicked people started running for their lives, while shopkeepers fled leaving their shops open.Also Read - 1 Killed, 9 Injured in Separate Firing Incidents by Bike-Borne Assailants in Bihar's Begusarai

The gunmen then went to Barauni Thermal Chowk, Barauni, Teghra, Bachwara and Rajendra Bridge, and continued firing at people, indiscriminately. Also Read - Hidden Camera Discovered From Girls Hostel’s Bathroom In Bihar’s Siwan, Probe Ordered

A 30-year-old man, Chandan Kumar, was killed and 11 others were critically injured in the mayhem. Some of the injured were admitted to the government hospital in Begusarai, while some were sent to Patna for better treatment.. The injured include Vishal Solanki, a resident of Barh in Patna, Ranjit Yadav, a resident of Mokama, Nitesh Kumar, a resident of Phulwaria, Begusarai, Gautam Kumar of Teyay, Amarjeet Kumar of Barauni, Nitish Kumar of Mansoorchak, Mohan Raja of Maranchi, besides Prashant Kumar Rajak. And there is Bharat Yadav. Also Read - Video: Vigilance Officials Raid Bihar Govt Staffer's House, Cash Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized

PATNA ON ALERT AFTER FIRING IN BEGUSARAI

As soon as it was known that the criminals ran towards Patna, the police have been alerted. ADG Headquarters Jitendra Singh Gangwar told that the security has been beefed up in Patna and all the entry points have been barricaded after the incident.

A close watch is also being kept on the way towards Nalanda and Lakhisarai.