Gaya: In a truly shocking incident, four persons of a family, including two women, were killed by Maoists and hung from a cattle shed in the courtyard of their house in a remote village of Bihar’s Gaya district, reported news agency PTI quoting a top police officer on Sunday. The naxals also blew up their house using bombs, the officer said.Also Read - Burnt Body of Journalist, RTI Activist Found Ditched by Roadside in Bihar's Madhubani: Report

According to ADG, Law and Order, the crime took place in Dumariya police station area, close to the Bihar-Jharkhand border, where members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) attacked the house of Saryu Singh Bhokta late Saturday night. The Maoists left behind a pamphlet accusing Bhokta and his family of being police informers whose tip-off had led to an encounter in March this year when four naxals were killed in a gunbattle with a joint team of local police and COBRA battalion and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Shut Tomorrow For Chhath Puja in These Cities | Complete List Here

Bhokta was not at home at the time of the attack but the assailants killed his two sons and their wives and hung their bodies from bamboo poles in the cattle shed. Bombs were set up inside the house, which was charred as a result of the explosion. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways To Operate Special Trains With Additional Coaches For Chhath Puja | Complete List Here

Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar is camping at the site of the incident, supervising search operations for nabbing the culprits. Police chiefs of other districts along the border with Jharkhand have also been asked to launch combing operations in view of the naxal activity which comes ahead of Panchayat polls scheduled in the area on November 24 , the ADG added.

(With inputs from PTI)