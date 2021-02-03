New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the Maniyari police station in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on early Wednesday morning with an official citing an electric short circuit as the reason for the blaze. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out at Incense Factory on Bengaluru Outskirts, Firefighting Operations Underway

Speaking to news agency ANI, sub-inspector Sujit Kumar Mishra said, “The fire started due to an electric short circuit. It is hard to estimate the extent of the damage caused. Fire brigades will be called in to help douse the flames.” Also Read - Rajasthan: Fire Breaks Out at Petrol Pump in Ajmer, 4 People Injured

Bihar: Fire breaks out at the Maniyari police station in Muzaffarpur Also Read - Fed up of Constant Taunts, Patna Woman Stabs Her Mother-in-Law in The Head & Gouges Out Her Eyes “The fire started due to an electric short circuit. It is hard to estimate the extent of the damage caused. Fire brigades will be called in to help douse the flames,” says Sub-inspector Sujit Kumar Mishra pic.twitter.com/ybKgYjARv6 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

More details awaited