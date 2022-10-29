Aurangabad, Bihar: A massive fire broke out in the Aurangabad district of Bihar even as the people were performing the Chhath Puja. According to reports, more than 30 people have been hospitalised while 10 are said to be in critical condition. The fire was caused due to a short circuit and it spread rapidly. A gas cylinder also exploded as it was engulfed by the flames. The disaster occurred while a family was cooking for Chhath Puja at 2:30 in the morning, reports NDTV.Also Read - In A First, Chhath Puja Declared Dry Day in Delhi, LG VK Saxena Issues Order

The injured were rushed to the Aurangabad Sadar Hospital for treatment while many have also been admitted to private nursing homes and are undergoing treatment.

Family members of one Anil Goswami were making prasad for Chhath Puja before dawn on Saturday in the Shahganj locality when some gas cylinders caught fire. This led to a gas leak, causing a massive blaze, which intensified despite all efforts by locals to extinguish it.

The report says that about six to seven police personnel also sustained burn injuries while trying to put out the fire.

The police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot immediately upon receiving the information and tried to put it out. However, the blaze intensified and there was a loud cylinder blast seriously injuring over 30 people when the police threw water at the cylinder.

Sub-Inspector Vinay Kumar Singh from the city police station said the cause of the incident has not been confirmed by the administration yet, but the house owner Anil Goswami says that the fire started due to a gas explosion.

