Patna: Mahatma Gandhi Setu, also known as MG Setu, became operational after it was opened for traffic following the inauguration of its eastern flank on Tuesday, June 7. Mahatma Gandhi Setu in Bihar is India’s longest streel bridge with a length of 5.6 km approximately.Also Read - This Kolkata to Varanasi Road Trip Takes You Through 3 States. Are You Ready?

The reconstructed Mahatma Gandhi Setu on the river Ganga is the communication lifeline between north and south Bihar as it connects Patna with Hajipur. Also Read - NPS: Big Change in Pension Rule For Bihar Government Employees! Deets Here

The Mahatma Gandhi Setu is the first balanced cantilever bridge in the country that was dismantled and converted into a simply supported bridge. Also Read - Bihar Shocker: 5 Members of Family Found Hanging in Samastipur Home

Notably, the rehabilitation work of the bridge started in 2017 and the western flank was inaugurated in 2020. It is remarkable to know that the complex bridge rehabilitation project was completed just in five years.

Main Features Of The Mahatma Gandhi Setu

The MG Setu is the longest steel bridge in India with a length of 5.6 km, approximately. The four-lane bridge connects Patna with Hajipur. Dismantling activities completed in 8 months. It is for the first time in India that a superstructure of a balanced cantilever bridge has been replaced with a simply supported superstructure. The entire downstream lane has been completed in 18 months. Erection of steel superstructure completed in 13 months. 50 pier caps modified and cast in just 11 months. 66,360 MT steel has been used in bridge superstructure.

“Earlier there used to be a waiting period of 3-4 hours in case of traffic jams and due to the poor condition of the bridge. But now the traffic will be able to cross the bridge in just 15-20 minutes,” said project manager SK Misra.

Nearly one lakh passenger vehicles can use this bridge every day. The bridge plays an important role in the state’s socio-economic development because it connects north and south Bihar.