Matihani-Sambho Bridge In Begusarai To Reduce Travel Time Between North-South Bihar By 70 KM

Patna: Making an expectation to its rules to clear the feasibility report of the 6.37 km long bridge between Mathihani and Sambho in Bihar's Begusarai district, the central government has given a go ahead to the crucial project over the Ganga. The bridge is set to reduce the travel time from North to South Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and even Nepal by at the least 70 km. Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader from the state and Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote, "my ministry has granted approval for the construction of a bridge over the Ganga."

According to reports, the bridge linking the riverine areas of Mathihani and Sambho will also connect NH-31 (Patna to Mokama) with NH-80 (Begusarai-Purnea). The distance among Begusarai, Munger, Lakhisarai, Bhagalpur and Patna will be less than 40-50 km from current distance via Mokama bridge.

While the construction of the Matihani-Sambho mega bridge will entail an expenditure of Rs 4,900 crore, its tender process will start in the next one and half months or so.

Once the project is ready, people from both sides of the Ganga will be able to reach neighbouring towns such as Munger, Suryagarja and Bhagalpur in a matter of 30 minutes to an hour. This is down from present 4 hours or so through Mokama bridge.

The road-cum-river bridge is regarded a critical piece of infrastructure for the state as people traveling from north Bihar to the southern districts of Munger, Lakshisarai, or Jamui were forced to take extensive detours. The nearest operational bridges are the Rajendra Setu in Mokama, which is 55 kilometers downstream, and the Vikramshila Setu in Bhagalpur, which is 68 kilometers upstream from the Munger Bridge.