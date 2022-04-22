Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday visited former CM Rabri Devi’s residence for the Iftaar party amid reports of JD(U) being at loggerhead with ally BJP over power-sharing. He was seen meeting Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav during the event. Nitish Kumar walked from his 7 Circular Road bungalow to Rabri Devi’s 10 Circular Road residence to attend the event, IANS reported. Kumar’s meeting with Tejashwi Yadav has a big message for BJP top leadership – coming it is a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state.Also Read - 300-year-old Shiva Temple Demolished in Rajasthan's Alwar Amid Row Over Anti-Encroachment Drive In Jahangirpuri

According to the reports, the Bihar CM is coming closer to the RJD, especially at a time when its supremo Lalu Prasad has been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in a fodder scam case.

Nitish Kumar’s visit to Rabri Devi’s house for an iftar party will increase his bargaining power with BJP. There is also a possibility that JD-U may inch closer to the RJD and Nitish Kumar might replicate his 2016 act where he separate the JD-U from the Mahagathbandhan and formed the government with the help of the BJP in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United has not been maintaining a very healthy relationship in Bihar with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Both the parties have been in a loggerhead over the power-sharing. Recently, there was a buzz that going to Rajya Sabha would be ideal for Nitish Kumar.

He himself, in an unofficial conversation with media persons, claimed that he has not served in the Rajya Sabha, while some leaders termed him an ideal candidate for the Vice President’s post.

Nitish Kumar, however, later clarified that he will not go for the Centre.