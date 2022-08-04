Patna: A minor girl belonging to the Patna district was overpowered by three youths and gang raped on Wednesday evening, said the police. The victim was on her way to attend coaching classes in Arwal city. When she reached Saren Village, three youths overpowered her and dragged her to the nearby bushes where they took turns to rape her.Also Read - Viral Video: Bihar Govt School Students Seen Chopping Wood & Cutting Stones, Disciplinary Action Ordered | Watch

According to the victim's statement, she is a resident of the adjoining Patna district and was on her way to attend the coaching classes in Arwal city. When she reached Saren village, three youths overpowered her, dragged her to the nearby bushes, and raped her one by one.

The accused, after committing the crime, fled the spot. The victim reached the nearby police station and filed a complaint. The case was immediately transferred to the women's police station for investigation.

“We immediately sent a team which managed to arrest two of the accused. The third accused is absconding now,” said an officer of the women’s police station.

“We have conducted medical examination of the victim which confirms sexual assault,” the official said.