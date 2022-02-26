Patna: There is a piece of good news for the people of Mithilanchal in Bihar. They may soon get a new gift in the form of a Rajdhani Express train. After receiving a nod from the Headquarters and Railway Board, Dibrugarh-Guwahati-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will be operated from this area via Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, reported Zee News.Also Read - In Bihar, Govt Deploys Helicopters To Intensify Crackdown Against Liquor Ban Violators

The Samastipur Railway Divisional Administration has sent a proposal to Hajipur Headquarters in this regard, which can be further sent to the Railway Board. At present, the Rajdhani Express runs via Barauni, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur and Barauni, Shahpur Patori, Hajipur.

What’s the new proposed route?

If this proposal is approved, then Rajdhani Express will reach Forbesganj, Supaul, Saharsa via New Jalpaiguri, Katihar. After that, it will go from Saharsa to Darbhanga via Nirmali, Jhanjharpur via Saraigarh rail bridge. Then it will go to New Delhi via Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur via Bagaha.

If everything goes smoothly, then people of Mithilanchal will receive a lot of benefit, making it very convenient for them to visit the national capital. This is why the people of the region have their eyes fixed on the railways, hoping that it will soon approve the proposal.