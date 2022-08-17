Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be ousted from power. Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is unwell for some time, is set to return to Patna for the first time since the formation of the new government in Bihar. The former Chief Minister of Bihar was speaking to the media about the 2024 general elections where the Modi-led central government is eyeing a hat-trick after 2014 and 2019. Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “Hatana hai, Modi ko hatana hai”. “We have to oust the dictatorial government.”Also Read - Team Nitish 2.0: 31 Ministers Inducted Into Bihar Cabinet - Who Got What | Full List

In a sudden but expected move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had earlier this month ended the alliance with the BJP-led NDA in Bihar and formed an alliance with the RJD and other opposition parties including Congress to form the “Mahagathbandhan” government.

Lalu Prasad is expected to hold a meeting with RJD workers and functionaries on Wednesday evening.