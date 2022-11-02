Bihar Bypoll 2022: The stage is all set for a tough battle in Mokama Assembly constituency of Bihar which is going to polls on November 3. As part of the preparation, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to win the seat for the first time, while the ruling Mahagathbandhan’s largest constituent RJD is going all-out to retain it.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Full List of Party-wise Candidates and Their Constituencies

BJP has fielded Sonam Devi up against RJD’s Neelam Devi, whose husband Anant Singh’s disqualification has necessitated the by-election. Neelam Devi’s nomination was supported by the seven-party grand alliance, formed after stripping the saffron camp of power in the state in August. Also Read - Jaisinghpur Assembly Constituency: Can Congress Pose a Challenge to BJP From This Seat?

Apart from Mokama, the bypolls will also be held in Gopalgunj on Thursday, and this will be the first electoral test for the Nitish Kumar-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government, formed less than three months ago. Also Read - Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘I'll Beg On Streets To Find Money’ For THIS Reason

Mokama Constituency Bypolls: Important Details

Date of Polling: 3 November 2022

Date of Counting: 6 November 2022

All parties began the elections campaigns ahead of the bypoll as Deputy CM and RJD heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav led from the front as he addressed rallies both in Mokama and Gopalganj.

On the other hand, BJP candidate Sonam Devi, wife of a local muscleman Lalan Singh who has been opposed to Anant Singh, is a greenhorn. Her husband is known to be a confidant of Suraj Bhan Singh.

Mokama Constituency Bypolls: List of contesting candidates

Neelam Devi: RJD

Sonam Devi: BJP

Along with top BJP leaders, including Sushil Kumar Modi, Sanjay Jaiswal and Nityanand Rai, Suraj Bhan Singh has also been campaigning for Sonam Devi.

The BJP is contesting from the Mokama constituency for the first time as the saffron party had, on previous occasions, left the seat to its allies.

Mokama Assembly Constituency: All You Need to Know

Mokama Assembly constituency comes under Munger Lok sabha constituency. This time, over 2,70,166 electorates in the Assembly segment are eligible to exercise their franchise.

The Assembly constituency comprises blocks of Ghoswari and Mokama besides gram panchayats of Raili, Lemuabad, West Pandarak, East Pandarak, Kondi, Dhobhawan, Khushhal Chak, Chak Jalal, Ajgara Bakawan, Darwe Bhadaur and Baruane Bathoi of Pandarak block.