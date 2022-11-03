Patna/Bihar: An official who was on poll duty for a by-election to the Mokama assembly seat in Bihar died on Thursday. The family members of deceased officials will be provided compensation as per ECI norms.Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election results 2020: BJP, RJD Fight Neck-and-neck in Patna District Constituencies

Meanwhile, polling for by-elections to the Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies in Bihar are underway amid tight security. The by-polls to the two seats are the first election in the state after the formation of the 'Mahagthabandhan' government around three months back.

The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. While 2.70 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise in Mokama, the number of voters in Gopalganj is 3.31 lakh.

RJD, BJP locked in fierce battle in Mokama

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to win the seat for the first time, while the ruling Mahagathbandhan’s largest constituent RJD is going all-out to retain it.

BJP nominee Sonam Devi is up against RJD’s Neelam Devi, whose husband Anant Singh’s disqualification has necessitated the by-election.

Neelam Devi’s nomination was supported by the seven-party grand alliance, formed after stripping the saffron camp of power in the state in August.