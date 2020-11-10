Mokama Constituency Result: Counting of votes for the Mokama assembly constituency, which went to polls on October 28, is completed and Anant Kumar has won this seat defeating Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh of JD (U). Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020: RJD Supporter Brings Fish For Tejashwi As Token Of Luck

In 2015 also, Anant Kumar Singh of Independent won the seat by defeating Neeraj Kumar from Janata Dal (United) with a margin of 18348 votes. Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020: How Key Candidates Are Performing in Their Constituencies | Full List

The 2020 Bihar election took place at a time when the country is undergoing the coronavirus pandemic. Polling, campaigning and all other processes of an election were held according to the Covid-19 guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Also Read - Election Commission to Address Presser at 1:30 PM Amid Bihar Vote Counting | Here's What to Expect

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 53.95%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 56.96%, while it was 54.62% in 2010.

More than 3,700 candidates are in the fray for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar.

The current government in Bihar is a coalition between the JD(U) and BJP with Nitish Kumar as chief minister and Sushil Kumar Modi as the deputy chief minister..