Mokama Constituency Result LIVE: Counting of votes for the Mokama assembly constituency, which went to polls on October 28 will begin soon.

Anant Kumar Singh of RJD is pitted against and Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh of JD (U) polls from this constituency.

In 2015, Anant Kumar Singh of Independent won the seat by defeating Neeraj Kumar from Janata Dal (United) with a margin of 18348 votes.

The 2020 Bihar election is taking place at a time when the country is undergoing the coronavirus pandemic. Polling, campaigning and all other processes of an election were held according to the Covid-19 guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The current government in Bihar is a coalition between the JD(U) and BJP with Nitish Kumar as chief minister and Sushil Kumar Modi as the deputy chief minister. It remains to be seen if Nitish Kumar can retain the power or lose the throne to Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), helmed by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.