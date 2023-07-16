Home

‘Momo-Eating Challenge’ Turns Deadly For Bihar Man As He Dies Trying To Consume 150 Momos

The man had participated in a 'paid challenge' thrown by friends to eat at least 150 momos at one go in Bihar's Gopalganj district, police said.

Bihar: The man lost consciousness while trying to consume 150 momos and eventually died. (Representational Image: Pixaby)

New Delhi: A man allegedly died trying to complete a ‘momo-eating challenge’ in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. The man had participated in a ‘paid challenge’ thrown by friends to eat at least 150 momos at one go, police said.

He lost consciousness while trying to consume 150 momos and eventually died. “Preliminary investigation reveals that Manjhi was involved in momos eating challenge to eat at least 150 momos. After eating large number of momos, his health deteriorated at the shop. He collapsed on the ground. The shop owner and two of his friends informed us about the incident. We immediately admitted him in Sadar hospital where he died during the treatment,” Shashi Ranjan, SHO of Thawe police station, said.

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Vipin Kumar Manjhi, a native of Sihorwa village under Thawe police station in the district. Manjhi was a mechanic of mobile phones and had a shop at Gyani Mor in the district. His dead body was found near Gyani Mor.

SHO Shashi Ranjan said that the incident occurred on Thursday evening. “We have conducted the postmortem and handed over the dead body,” he said.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased claimed that his friends gave him food mixed with poison.

