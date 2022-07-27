Patna: After Patna, a suspected case of monkeypox has been reported in Nalanda district of Bihar. A team of the health department is monitoring him and has sent his samples to the Virology institute in Pune for testing. He is under home isolation.Also Read - Tomato Fever: Another Fast-Spreading Disease After Monkey Pox? All You Need to Know

“The patient is suffering from fever and itching in the several parts of the body followed by developed poxes. We have sent his samples to the Virology institute in Pune for testing. The report is expected within four to five days,” said an official of the Nalanda health department. Also Read - Monkeypox Cases on Rise: Will it Invoke Lockdown-like Situation? Your Answer Here

Earlier on Tuesday, the health department of Bihar detected a suspected case of monkeypox in Patna City’s Gurhatta locality as well. The patient is a woman and a team of the health department has taken her sample for testing. Also Read - UP On Alert After 2 Suspected Cases of Monkeypox Detected in Ghaziabad. Deets Inside

According to an official, the woman has all symptoms of monkeypox and she is currently isolated in her house. In the absence of testing facility for the virus in Bihar, the samples are being sent to Pune. Meanwhile, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey convened a high-level meeting of senior officials and gave necessary direction to look after the matter.

“The health department is on high alert and the officials have been given necessary directions and instruct to every medical and nursing staff, ANM, and Asha workers regarding it. The ANM and Asha workers were specially asked to keep a tab on high density areas and inform the department as soon as symptoms appear in any patients,” Pandey said.

So far, India has 4 monkeypox cases— one case of monkeypox has surfaced in Delhi and three in Kerala.

(With IANS Inputs)