Patna: More than two dozen students were on Friday admitted to the hospital after consuming 'de-worming' tablets in Bihar's Munger district. As per a report by India Today, the students are from Shah Zubair School in Ghorghat in Bihar. They fell sick after being administered a de-worming tablet, Albendazole, which kills stomach worms.

Soon after consuming the tablet, the students started experiencing headaches and stomach aches. Furthermore, locals created chaos in the schools after some children started fainting due the tablet consumption.

The students were soon taken to Bariarpur Public Health Centre for treatment. However, the doctors said the children are out of danger.

Giving details to India Today, Anand Shankar Sharan Singh, Civil Surgeon of Munger Sadar Hospital, said that the teachers were instructed to give de-worming medicine along with vomiting medicine to the children only after the mid-day meal, but the students were given medicine in a hungry stomach which triggered such situation.