Patna: In a daring daylight crime, unidentified armed assailants shot dead a newly-elected mukhiya in Jamui district of Bihar, following which violence broke out with a mob going on a rampage destroying public and private property. Several policemen were also injured in the violence, said reports.

Jaiprakash Prasad alias Prakash Mahto was elected as the mukhiya from Darkha Panchayat of Aliganj block on October 1. On Friday evening, Mahto was reportedly sprayed with bullets by unidentified assailants while he was on his way home after attending an event in Balda More. Mahto was rushed to a hospital in Patna where he succumbed to his bullet injuries.

Following the incident, locals blocked Sikandra-Jamui's main road and clashed with the police. They pelted stones, torched two police vehicles, and vandalised other vehicles while protesting against the incident. The police, however, tried to control the situation and had to resort to lathicharge and used tear gas shells.

According to reports, Mahto was murdered due to political rivalry related to the recently held panchayat election. Mahto’s two sons claimed that their father was killed as he won the panchayat election, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

Police said the family members are yet to share any information about the incident. A clear motive behind the incident is yet to be determined, police said. “Family members are yet to share anything with police. They have not submitted any written complaint,” superintendent of police (SP) Pramod Kumar Mandal was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.