Munger Constituency Election Result LIVE: The 243-seat Bihar Assembly went to polls in three phases starting October 28. In the first phase, voting was done for 71 seats on October 28; the second phase for 94 seats on November 3; the third for 78 seats on November 7 and the results will be announced today. The major political parties in Bihar are Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Indian National Congress. Among other players are Samajwadi Party, National Congress Party (NCP). The incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state is led by JD(U) leader chief minister Nitish Kumar.

In the previous election, the alliance was led by the BJP alongside three smaller allies namely the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLDP) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). The JD(U) contested 2016 Assembly elections as part of the current opposition Mahagathbandan.

Munger Constituency Election Result LIVE UPDATES:

6.24 am: Counting of votes to start at 8 am. Check all the latest updates here.

Munger Constituency:

Munger Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 40 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Bihar. This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.68%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.46%. In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,33,615 eligible electors, of which 1,78,948 were male, 1,52,557 female and 28 voters of the third gender.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 165. Munger Assembly segment of Munger Lok Sabha constituency. JDU’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh won the Munger Parliament seat.