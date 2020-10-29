Munger Violence Latest Update: In a latest development to the Munger violence case, the Election Commission on Thursday ordered immediate removal of the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police of Munger over violence during goddess Durga idol immersion that had left one dead and scores injured. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: First Phase Ends With 53.54% Voter Turnout, EC Says COVID Guidelines Followed | Key Points

As per updates, the poll panel has also ordered an inquiry into the entire incident by Magadh Divisional Commissioner Asangba Chuba Ao, an election commission statement said.