New Delhi: Just a day ahead of Assembly polls in Bihar, at least one person was killed and over 27 others left injured in a clash between police and a crowd during the Durga idols immersion ceremony in Bihar's Munger on Monday.

As per updates from Police, the injured have been shifted to Sadar hospital and other private hospitals for treatment. The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Anurag Kumar Poddar. He was reportedly shot in the head.

"During Durga puja immersion, some anti-social elements resorted to stone pelting which injured 20 policemen after this someone from the crowd fired leading to one death. Situation under control," Lipi Singh, SP of Munger told news agency ANI.

After the incident intensified, state police has detained over 100 people early on Tuesday morning. Moreover, police also recovered 12 empty cartridges from the spot. Police further added that 12 rounds were fired by anti-social elements during the incident.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha described the Munger clashes as ‘unfortunate’and said the incident could have prevented and sought action in this regard at the earliest.

As per media report, the incident aggravated after an argument among people who were participating in the ceremony involving immersion of Durga idols and Kotwali police personnel. However, huge security force was stationed in Munger on Tuesday to bring the situation under control.