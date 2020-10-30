Patna: As politics in the unfortunate firing during Durga idol immersion ceremony in Munger intensifies amid the 2020 Bihar Assembly Election, a report submitted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on the October 26 violence has stated that the firing was first done by the local police and when the situation went out of control, the CISF also fired later in the air. The report on the Munger violence was submitted by CISF to the Election Commission, news agency IANS reported. Also Read - Rare Assam Tea Sells For Record Price of Rs 75,000 Per Kg, Know What's Special About It

According to IANS, copy of that report in which it was stated that a quarrel between the local police and devotees took place over the slow speed of the procession, was in their possession.

"Subsequently, some of the locals pelted stones on the police party. In retaliation, local police fired in the air. As a result, devotees got angrier and intensified the stone-pelting.

“In view of the tense situation, a team of the CISF comprising 20 personnel and other paramilitary forces were deployed there to restore peace.

“Since there was heavy stone pelting from the other side and the situation was out of control, M. Gangaiah, a CISF personnel fired 13 rounds from Insas rifle in the air to control the situation. After firing in the air, a mob dispersed from the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Chowk,” the report said.

However, the Hindustan Aawam Morcha Chief and former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi today said, “It won’t be right to comment on Munger firing incident before the findings of the probe are out. But Bihar govt has taken swift action into the incident & is doing what is required.”

DIG Manu Maharaj: ‘Situation under control’

“Situation is normal now, our force is deployed & we are monitoring continuously. We’ll find those who caused arson and action will be taken. What caused the man’s death (on Oct 26) is subject of probe, won’t comment on it,” DIG Manu Maharaj was quoted as saying by ANI. Manu Maharaj is in Munger and led a flag march in the town yesterday.

Bihar: Unidentified persons cause arson at SDO & SP office in Munger, setting several vehicles on fire & damaging office The mob was protesting against a man's death during firing incident on Oct 26 at the time of Goddess Durga immersion & demanded action against Munger SP & SDO pic.twitter.com/0VFC7nIMfi — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

On Friday, the Munger Police claimed that 100 rounds of bullets and two magazines were missing from the Purab Sarai police station. This police station was vandalised by agitators on Thursday who were not satisfied with the police action.

Local residents claimed that firing was done by the Munger Police on Monday night around 11.45 p.m., leaving one person dead and several others injured.

Earlier, the Bihar Police had claimed that the firing was done by some anti-social elements and not by the police.

The violence took place as the locals were on their way to immerse the Durga idol at the end of the Navratri days.