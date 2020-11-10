Muzaffarpur Constituency Result Live Updates: Election Results for Muzaffarpur Assembly constituency are being declared today. Muzaffarpur is one of the 243 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Bihar. The NDA candidate from the Muzaffarpur Assembly seat is Suresh Kumar Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and he is up against Mahagathbandhan candidate Bijender Chaudhary of the Congress. Suresh Kumar Sharma currently holds the Muzaffarpur Assembly seat and has been the MLA from here since 2010 elections. Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes at All 55 Centres Across 38 Districts to Begin at 8 AM

In Bihar Assembly election 2015, Suresh Kumar Sharma defeated Bijender Chaudhary who nominated from the Janata Dal (United) back then, by a margin of 29,739 votes.

In Bihar Assembly election 2010, Bharatiya Janta Party's Suresh Kumar Sharma defeated Lok Jan Shakti Party's Mohhammad Jamal by 46,439 votes.

The polling for 243-member Bihar assembly was held in three phases and concluded on Saturday (November 7). Counting of votes in Bihar Election Results 2020 for all the 243 Legislative Assembly seats is taking place on Tuesday (November 10).

Many exit polls have predicted thumping victory for the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Grand Alliance in Bihar predicting that Tejashwi Yadav may dislodge the Nitish Kumar-led NDA alliance to become the new chief minister, while others have predicted a hung assembly.

Latest information about the leading and trailing candidates in Muzaffarpur Assembly election results 2020 will be updated as and when it comes.

Muzaffarpur is located on the banks of Burhi Gandak River in the state of Bihar is known for Shahi Lychees. It is the fourth most populous cities in Bihar and also has the geographical indicator tag for its Lychees. It has an overall voter population of 2.97 lakh and sex ratio of 850. Muzaffarpur is also one of the 38 districts in Bihar, polling for which was held in the phase 2 of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.