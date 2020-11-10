New Delhi: The counting of votes for Nabinagar constituency in Bihar’s Aurangabad district that went to polls on October 28, will begin at 8 am today. Early trends are likely to emerge by 9 am and the final result is expected by evening. Also Read - Nathnagar Assembly Constituency Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8am

In the 2015 Bihar assembly polls, Virendra Kumar Singh of the JD(U) won the seat by defeating Gopal Narayan Singh of the BJP by a margin of 5,261 votes.

A total of 14 candidates have contested for this seat in the 2020 elections, and the voter turnout was at 57.84%.

While the ruling NDA is making a bid to return to power under CM Nitish Kumar, the exit polls have predicted victory for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.