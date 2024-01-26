Home

‘Never Say Never’: Sushil Modi On Nitish Kumar’s Rumored Return To BJP-Led NDA

Political circles in Bihar are rife with the rumored return of Nitish Kumar and his Janata Dal (United) returning to the BJP-led NDA fold.

Bihar Political Crisis: Former Bihar Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi Friday noted that one can “never say never” in politics and doors are never permanently shut. The BJP MP’s remarks came amid growing speculations of JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar allegedly working out a closed-door deal with the saffron party and once again joining forces with the NDA ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

“As far as Kumar or the JD(U) are concerned, doors are never permanently closed in politics. Closed doors open when the time comes but whether they will open or not is for our central leadership to decide,” Sushil Modi told reporters in New Delhi.

Never say never

Sources in both the BJP and the JD(U) suggested such a possibility but it remained unclear if Kumar, the unquestioned leader of his party, has finalised a deal with the BJP top brass, news agency PTI reported.

Nitish Kumar severed ties with the BJP back in 2022 and the saffron party has since maintained that its doors were permanently closed to Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister. However, of late, BJP leaders have displayed a more conciliatory attitude towards Kumar even as INDIA bloc’s internal strifes continue to mount as the general elections inch closer.

Sushil Kumar Modi was the deputy chief minister for a long time in governments headed by Kumar but was not repeated when the BJP-JD(U) alliance came to power after the 2020 assembly polls.

However, he has been part of the confabulations by the BJP top brass this time, in an indication that the seasoned politician may be trusted with a key responsibility if the two parties join hands again.

The Rajya Sabha MP enjoyed warm relations with Kumar when they were together but turned a staunch critic after the JD(U) leader dumped the BJP for a second time in 2022.

BJP leaders split on Nitish’s return

The BJP has been in touch with its Bihar allies, including Chirag Paswan and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, over the developments in the state but they have not been given a clear idea about the possibility of Kumar’s return to their fold, the sources said.

An ally said the BJP did not rule it out but has not been categorical either.

“It is clear to me that the ground is being prepared for Kumar’s return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA),” he said.

BJP sources said the JD(U) joining their alliance will ensure that the NDA will sweep the Lok Sabha polls. In 2019 polls, it had won 39 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

However, a section of BJP leaders from Bihar are not keen on aligning with Kumar, claiming that his stock is down and his diminishing credibility will harm their party and leave the field open to the RJD-led opposition to cash in on the anti-incumbency against him.

A BJP leader noted how the RJD-led alliance had put up a stiff fight in the 2020 assembly polls.

(With PTI inputs)

