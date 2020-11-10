Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020 Latest Update: Soon after the RJD and Congress delegation reached the Election Commission office to raise the issue of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly influencing counting of votes, the EC issued a statement saying the poll body has never worked under anybody’s pressure. Also Read - Bihar Election Results: RJD Accuses Nitish Kumar Govt of Delaying Counting of Votes on 10 Seats

In the statement, the EC aid that all officials and machinery are working sincerely for declaration of the state election results on time. Also Read - Gujarat Bypolls 2020 Result: BJP Sweeps Victory in All 8 Seats | Full List of Winners

“The Election Commission has never worked under anybody’s pressure. All officials and machinery are working sincerely for declaration of #BiharElectionResults2020,” Umesh Sinha, Secretary-General, EC, said. Also Read - Bihar Election Results: NDA Leads After 60% of Vote Count; Amit Shah Speaks to Nitish Kumar

Deputy Election Commissioner Chandrabhushan Kumar in another statement said that about an hour ago, there was a post by a party on social media claiming that their party has won 119 seats. “It is to clearly state that all results are on our portal, total results declared as of now are of 146 seats, that is the factual situation,”he added.

However, Chandrabhushan said if needed, the EC will hold a briefing again around midnight for final updates.

The development comes after the RJD and the Congress alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is trying influence the poll body to delay the counting of votes. The RJD also alleged that there are over dozens of seats where tampering has been done.

“There are over dozens of seats where tampering has been done. They are trying to change the people’s mandate, even after all such ill-intended attempts we’ll form the government,” RJD leader Manoj Jha said after leaving Election Commission Office in Patna.

On the other hand, supporters of RJD party held demonstration outside party leader and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s residence against CM Nitish Kumar over allegedly influencing counting of votes.