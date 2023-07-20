Home

Bihar

Newly-Wed Bihar Woman Strangled To Death By In-Laws For Objecting To Husband’s Extra-Marital Affair

Newly-Wed Bihar Woman Strangled To Death By In-Laws For Objecting To Husband’s Extra-Marital Affair

Nisha Kumari, daughter of Shambhu Sharan Prasad—a resident of Savna village in Bihar’s Siwan district—was found dead on Tuesday night at her in-laws’ house under mysterious circumstances

Photo: Twitter

Gopalganj, Bihar: A doctor’s newly-wed bride in Alapur village of Bihar’s Gopalganj district was allegedly strangled to death by her in-laws after she objected to her husband purportedly having an extramarital affair. According to reports, the deceased victim, identified as Nisha, got married to Dr. Mukesh Kumar earlier this year on February 28.

Trending Now

A few days into her marriage with Dr Kumar, Nisha found out that her husband was allegedly having an affair. The shocking revelation led to strife between the newly-wed couple and resulted in frequent arguments between the two as Nisha raised objection to her husband’s purported adultery, India Today reported.

You may like to read

As per the report, Nisha had told her family members about her husband’s extramarital affair as well as the resultant arguments between the couple that ensued due her objecting to Mukesh’s alleged unfaithfulness.

Nisha Kumari, daughter of Shambhu Sharan Prasad—a resident of Savna village in Bihar’s Siwan district—was found dead on Tuesday night at her in-laws’ house under mysterious circumstances, barely four months after marriage.

The in-laws claimed that she hanged herself; however, the victim’s family has accused Nisha’s husband and in-laws of killing her. They claimed that Mukesh’s family strangled her and beat her to death and then made it look like she had died by suicide.

On Wednesday morning, upon learning about their daughter’s death, the victim’s family immediately informed the police who arrived at the purported crime scene and sent the body of the deceased for autopsy.

The body was later handed over to the family for last rites. However, as a mark of protest against the alleged murder, the aggrieved family cremated her in front of her in-laws’ house in Alapur despite vocal objections from villagers.

Police said that based on the family’s complaint, an FIR has been registered in connection with the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and her husband has been arrested and is being questioned.

“Further investigation is ongoing,” they said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES