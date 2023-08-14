Home

‘Next AIIMS In Darbhanga’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Retorts To AIIMS Controversy

Darbhanga AIIMS: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while reacting to the remarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the functioning of Darbhanga AIIMS on Monday said that “we are building medical colleges everywhere. AIIMS came to Patna and now the next AIIMS should be in Darbhanga, it is our wish”.

“Earlier there were six medical colleges and now the count has increased to 11. We are making efforts in this direction. There is no need to worry,” added Nitish.

“We are getting medical colleges constructed everywhere. AIIMS came to Patna and now the next AIIMS should be in Darbhanga…This is our wish…Earlier six medical colleges were there and now the count has risen to 11…We are making efforts in this direction. There is no need to worry,” he said while addressing the media.

#WATCH | Patna: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, “We are getting medical colleges constructed everywhere. AIIMS came to Patna and now the next AIIMS should be in Darbhanga…This is our wish…Earlier six medical colleges were there and now the count has risen to 11…We are making… pic.twitter.com/cDTDedGW3h — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023

Tejashwi Yadav Counters PM Modi

Actually, PM Modi said in a program that AIIMS has been built in Darbhanga. On this, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav tweeted on Saturday, “Today the Prime Minister was taking false credit for opening AIIMS in Darbhanga. The fact is that the Bihar government has given 151 acres of land free of cost to the Center for its establishment and also 250 crores. Allocated more than 100,000 for earth filling, but unfortunately, doing politics, the center did not approve the construction of the proposed AIIMS. The least the country expects from the Prime Minister is truth and facts, but he told blatant lies.”

Nitish And Modi Government Face-to-face Over Darbhanga AIIMS

After Tejashwi Yadav’s tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Modi government does not do politics in development but politics of development. Our intention is clear. AIIMS Darbhanga was allowed by the Modi government on 19 September 2020 and the Bihar government gave the first land on 3 November 2021. After this you came to the government and changed this place on 30 April 2023 while doing politics. At the same time, after this, Tejashwi Yadav again responded by tweeting Mansukh Mandaviya. Nitish government and Modi government are face to face regarding Darbhanga AIIMS. Since then, a lot of political rhetoric is happening in Bihar regarding Darbhanga AIIMS.

मा० स्वास्थ्य मंत्री जी, यह कौन से अदृश्य विकास की राजनीति है कि जहाँ स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने AIIMS के लिए अभी तक स्थल फाइनल किया ही नहीं है और आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी कह रहे है वहाँ एम्स खोल दिया गया है? जिस काल अवधि का आप वर्णन कर रहे है उस वक़्त से लेकर पूर्व के कई वर्षों तक… https://t.co/8T4cxlRM70 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 13, 2023

