Patna: The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Tuesday order re-imposition of night curfew in the state which was lifted earlier due to ebbing covid situation. The government decided to impose night curfew from 10pm till 5am with effect from January 6 for a fortnight till January 21.

The authorities also ordered to shut down parks, gyms, swimming pools and malls in the state in view of rising cases of Covid-19. The chief minister also announced to cancel his ongoing Samaj Sudhar Yatra (social reforms campaign) – it started on December 22 and was scheduled to conclude on January 15 – and the weekly Janata Darbar.

On Monday, 11 people at the chief minister's weekly town hall meeting tested positive for Covid-19. They included six people who had come for grievance redressal and five members of the catering staff.

A total of 1,892 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 766 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry’s data updated on Tuesday. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 568 cases, followed by Delhi (382), Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174), Gujarat (152), and Tamil Nadu (121).

India’s Covid tally rose to 3,49,60,261 with 37,379 new cases, while the active cases increased to 1,71,830, according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll climbed to 4,82,017 with 124 more fatalities, the data showed.

The active cases comprise 0.49 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.13 per cent, the health ministry said. An increase of 26,248 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.