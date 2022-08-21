Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s convoy was attacked on Sunday with stones in Patna. According to news agency ANI, the Chief Minister was not present in the convoy at the time of the incident.Also Read - Daily Wager in Bihar's Khagariya Gets Income Tax Notice of Rs 37.5 Lakh

Patna | Stones pelted at the convoy of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; CM was not present in the convoy at the time of the incident. pic.twitter.com/5kNnn7IDlv — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2022

The incident took place at Sohgi in Patna district.

According to the reports, the localities had blocked the Patna-Gaya main road near Sohgi of Gaurichak after the body of a missing youth was recovered in Beur about a week ago. The Meanwhile, the convoy of Nitish Kumar was passing through the area.

After noticing the CM’s cavalcade, the angry villagers allegedly started throwing stones at the vehicles.