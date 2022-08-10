New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as Bihar chief minister for the eighth time while asserting that the NDA government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to “worry” about its prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.Also Read - Prashant Kishor Makes BIG Statement on Nitish-Tejashwi Sarkar in Bihar

Nitish Kumar was sworn in besides RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, who later took oath as his deputy, at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan. Talking to reporters shortly after he was administered the oath of office by Governor Phagu Chauhan, Kumar also rubbished the BJP’s claim that the new government will not last its full term, and said his former ally “will be back where they were after the 2015 assembly polls”.

“Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (on PM post),” Nitish Kumar said.

Seven parties including 164 MLAs along with independent MLA in our Mahagathbandhan, said Nitish Kumar at a joint presser with RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav after meeting Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on Tuesday.

Leaders of the BJP, which is the second largest party in the assembly with 77 MLAs, were conspicuous by their absence at the swearing in ceremony that took place inside the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier, senior BJP leader and former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi had claimed that the party, with which Kumar broke his alliance the previous day, had received “no invitation”.