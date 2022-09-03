Patna: Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Sushil Kumar Modi said that Nitish Kumar can never become Prime Minister in his life adding that Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will break Nitish’s party Janata Dal (United) (JDU) in Bihar. Recently, the BJP delivered a big jolt to the Nitish Kumar-led JDU in Manipur as five out of seven JDU MLAs joined hands with the BJP. Earlier, a bulk of the JDU MLAs joined the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh.Also Read - Big Jolt For Nitish Kumar! After Bihar Hiatus, 5 Out of 7 MLAs From His JDU in Manipur Join BJP

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sushil Modi said, "Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur have now become free from JD(U). In Bihar, Lalu Yadav very soon will break the JD(U) and he will make Bihar 'Mukt' (get rid of) from JD(U)."

On the question of JD(U) chief Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh's allegation that the merger of the party MLAs in Manipur into BJP was done by using money power, Modi said, "The allegations of Lalan ji is baseless. Are their MLAs so weak that they can be bought by money? If so, then they should introspect to who they have given the tickets."

Modi said that the JD(U) MLAs in Manipur joined the BJP on their own and not because of any pressure. He said that these MLAs wanted to be in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). “They (the JDU MLAs in Manipur) wanted to be in the NDA. Now, JD(U) parted ways with NDA. The MLAs were not willing to make allies with Congress. So, it is their natural decision to join hands with the BJP. This is the result of breaking the alliance in Bihar,” Modi said.

“Posters and hoardings do not make anyone the Prime Minister. If a leader only has 5-10 MPs from his party, how can he become the PM? Nitish ji wants to be in the news. He himself knows that he cannot become even the prime ministerial candidate. He can never become the PM in this life,” added Modi.