Nitish Kumar Chairs Crucial Cabinet Meeting On Cabinet Expansion, Speaker’s Post

Bihar state assembly is buzzing with a lot of activities as reports say that hectic lobbying has started for the post of assembly speaker and council of ministers.

Patna, Jan 28 (ANI): Newly sworn-in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and State Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary exchange greetings during a ceremony, at Raj Bhavan, in Patna on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned from the post on Sunday and took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar in alliance with the BJP-led NDA on the very same day, thus becoming Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar within no time. Now on Monday, as expected, the state assembly is buzzing with a lot of activities as reports say that hectic lobbying has started for the post of assembly speaker and other MLAs to be included in the council of ministers.

Kumar chaired the meeting of his new cabinet on Monday to distribute portfolios which was attended by all the eight ministers who took oath on Sunday. After the cabinet meeting, leaders of NDA constituents, however, remained tight-lipped about the distribution of portfolios while sources say that the cabinet secretariat is expected to issue a notification about portfolio distribution by Monday evening.

Besides Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, BJP’s Prem Kumar, JD(U)’s Shravan Kumar, Vijendra Yadav, and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Hindustan Awam Morcha’s Santosh Kumar Suman and Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh were sworn in as ministers on Sunday.

After taking the oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for the record ninth time, Kumar asserted “there is no question of now leaving the NDA”.

“I was with them (NDA) earlier, too. We went on different paths, but now we are together and will remain so. I came back to where I was (NDA), and now there is no question of going anywhere else,” said the 72-year-old CM.

Meanwhile, the BJP has submitted a notice of no-confidence motion to the assembly secretary against Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who is from the RJD. In the notice, the BJP has expressed a lack of confidence in the present speaker as a new government has assumed power. The motion was signed by legislators of the BJP as well as the JD(U).

Meanwhile, sources say that the BJP is expected to keep the post of the assembly speaker for which the names doing the rounds are those of senior BJP leaders Nand Kishore Yadav and Amrendra Pratap Singh.

BJP leaders on Monday indicated that the cabinet will be further expanded in a day or two to accommodate legislators belonging to other castes, minority groups, and women.

Those expected to be included in the Nitish Kumar cabinet include BJP leaders Shahnawaz Hussain, Nitin Nabin, Rampreet Paswan, Janak Ram, Shreyashi Singh and JD(U) leaders Sunil Kumar Singh, Madan Sahni, Lesi Singh, Sheila Mandal, Jayant Raj, Ashok Choudhary and Sanjay Jha, a JD(U) leader said on condition of anonymity.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)