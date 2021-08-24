New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a caste census matter and the members of the delegation comprising multiple parties urged the PM to look into the matter. He also added that all parties said the caste census should be implemented in Bihar. Saying the move will benefit everyone, Nitish Kumar said now PM Modi has to make a decision.Also Read - Supreme Court Asks Centre To Find Solution to Blockade of Roads Due to Farmers Protest

"We talked with PM Modi for 40-45 minutes. All parties said that caste census should be conducted. It will benefit everyone. He listened to everyone's opinion carefully. Now he has to make a decision," Nitish Kumar said.

Kumar said after the meeting that all parties from Bihar spoke in one voice on the need for a caste-based census, and asserted that statistics about different castes will help in formulating development schemes effectively as many of them have not benefitted so far in line with their actual population.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who was part of the delegation, said such a census was in the national interest and will be a historic measure and help the poor and the most deprived sections of the society.

Notably, Nitish Kumar was joined by representatives of all major parties, including the BJP and Congress, as they submitted their demand to Modi.

BJP’s Janak Ram, who was part of the delegation, said PM Modi heard out everyone’s view like the “guardian of a family”. Everyone was “satisfied” and the prime minister’s decision will be acceptable to all, he added.

With census being the Union’s prerogative, it is now up to the Centre to take a call on the demand made by many parties, mostly those who draw their core support from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Asked if Kumar’s JD(U), which is part of the BJP-led NDA, and the RJD are coming closer, Yadav said the opposition in Bihar has always supported the government over pro-people measures and those in national interest

“Once caste census is carried out, then we will get to know actual information about all castes. Development work for them can then be taken up effectively,” he said.

