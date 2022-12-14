‘Kya Ho Gaya…Chup Raho’: Nitish Goes Berserk Inside Assembly After Hooch Kills 17 in Chhapra | Video

Nitish Kumar Loses Cool in Bihar Assembly: “Kya ho Gaya, jehrili sharab, halla kar rahe ho tum log,” Nitish can be heard saying in the video. The JDU leader also screamed at the BJP MLAs 'Sharabi ho gaye ho tum…(you are drunk) and can be seen gesturing to Opposition leaders to be quiet. Watch the video below:-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses cool in Assembly

Nitish Kumar Loses Cool in Assembly: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday lost his cool in the state Assembly when BJP MLAs tried to corner him over the Chhapra hooch tragedy wherein seventeen people lost their lives.

“Kya ho Gaya, jehrili sharab, halla kar rahe ho tum log,” Nitish can be heard saying in the video. The JDU leader also screamed at the BJP MLAs ‘Sharabi ho gaye ho tum…(you are drunk) and can be seen gesturing to Opposition leaders to be quiet. Watch the video below:-

NITISH KUMAR LOSES COOL IN BIHAR ASSEMBLY

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses his temper in State Assembly as LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha questions the state govt’s liquor ban in wake of deaths that happened due to spurious liquor in Chapra. pic.twitter.com/QE4MklfDC6 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022

For the unversed, at least 17 people in Chhapra’s Saran district died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor. Police have warned that the toll could rise. “Three died, bodies sent for postmortem, these look like suspicious deaths. I have also received information that some more are receiving treatment at different places,” said the SP.

Notably, the sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.