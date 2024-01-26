Home

Nitish Kumar Likely To Take Oath As Chief Minister of JD(U)-BJP Govt On Jan 28, Sushil Modi As Deputy

Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Janata Dal (United) and the BJP government in Bihar on January 28.

Bihar: Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Janata Dal (United) and the BJP government in Bihar on January 28, sources told India Today. The publication further reported that BJP veteran Sushil Modi is likely to be appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister.

As per India Today, commenting on the development, Sushil Modi said that the “doors which are closed can open”, calling politics a “game of possibilities”. He, however, declined to speak further on the issue.

Earlier, various reports suggested that the state may witness “some big changes” in the next 2-3 days in Bihar.

The Janata Dal (United) and the BJP formed an alliance for the Bihar Assembly elections and secured a majority in the state.

