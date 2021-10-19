Patna: To contain the spread the virus in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made covid test mandatory for those coming from other states during Diwali and Chhath festivals. “People of Bihar residing in other states of the country come here in large numbers during Diwali and Chhath Mahaparv. Have instructed to get tested for Covid and if they have not been vaccinated yet, then they must be vaccinated,” the chief minister said on Twitter.Also Read - Bihar: Bodies of Two Missing Children Found In Begusarai, Family Accuses Police of Inaction; Blocks Road

Also Read - Viral Video: Bihar Men Fight Violently Over School Principal’s Post | WATCH Here

Also Read - Rajasthan Revises Order; Allows Sale, Bursting Of Green Crackers With Restricted Timings

The Chief Minister said that the health department officials will maintain special vigil on people arriving from other states at all railway stations, bus stands and interstate border check posts, and also make necessary arrangements for Covid-19 test at all these places.

“Security forces as well as the people of the state must remain vigilant during the ongoing festival season to prevent anti-national forces from succeeding in their nefarious designs. I have also been taking regular review meetings for better coordination between the civil administration and police,” he said.