Bihar

Nitish Kumar May Meet Bihar Governor Tomorrow Amid Speculations Of His Re-Entry Into NDA; Key BJP, Congress Meet Today

State JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha in Patna said, "All is well in Bihar's ruling Mahagathbandhan and the media speculations are driven by some agenda."

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav during a programme organised on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, in Patna, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Patna: Nitish Kumar is likely to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and stake claim to form a new government before oath taking ceremony happens on Sunday evening or Monday morning, India Today reported. The Janata Dal (United) is holding a legislature meeting amid heightened political tumoil in ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ due to suspense that Nitish Kumar may again align with the BJP-led NDA. A day earlier, the publication reported that Nitish Kumar may take oath as the Chief Minister of JD(U)-BJP alliance on Sunday, with BJP veteran Sushil Modi returning as his deputy.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has called a meeting of its MPs and MLAs on Saturday apparently to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. According to BJP state unit chief Samrat Choudhary, the meeting will deliberate on the party’s strategy for the general elections, the dates for which are yet to be announced. Asked about speculations that the BJP is set for another innings with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), Choudhary told reporters, “No such thing has been discussed at our level.”

Bihar Political Turmoil | Key Updates

The Congress, BJP and RJD have called separate meetings regarding the potential political crisis in Bihar. Union home minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, arrived at the BJP Central Office Extension to attend a meeting regarding Bihar, reported ANI. The state government carried out major reshuffle in the top bureaucracy and police, transferring six IAS, 79 IPS officials and 45 Bihar Administrative Service officials. Several media reports claimed that there is a rift in the current JDU-RJD, and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may soon join BJP-led NDA to form a new government in the state tomorrow. The BJP leaders on Friday dropped major hints about Kumar’s reported discussions with the party’s senior leaders. Meanwhile, talking to reporters, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said, “No door is closed in politics. The door can be opened if needed.” In a separate development, Bihar Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan has called a meeting of party MLAs and former legislators in Purnea at 2 pm on Saturday. He also denied reports that the meeting had anything to do with the latest political developments in the state. “Yes, all Congress MLAs (present and former) and senior party leaders are meeting in Purnea tomorrow to discuss preparations related to the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ of Rahul Gandhi when it enters Bihar on January 29,” Khan said. Reportedly, Nitish Kumar was feeling insecure in the INDIA bloc as several political experts, including Prashant Kishor had said that if the JD-U stayed in the Opposition alliance it would not get even five seats in Bihar. Also, Nitish Kumar feels that his future does not look bright in the INDIA bloc. He spearheaded the formation of the INDIA bloc but failed to be the prime ministerial candidate of the alliance.

Meanwhile, State JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha in Patna said, “All is well in Bihar’s ruling Mahagathbandhan and the media speculations are driven by some agenda.” He also told reporters that he “met the chief minister yesterday as well as today. It is a routine affair. There is no truth in the rumours doing the rounds. We also reject the rumours that party MLAs have been asked to rush to Patna.” Kumar had joined hands with RJD, founded by his former arch-rival Lalu Prasad, in August 2022, after he severed ties with the BJP which he accused of having tried to engineer a split in the JD(U).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.